Rain and cooler weather came just in time for some of us. I hope everyone got a little bit. We were needing moisture in most areas. The way cooler temperatures are much better than those in the 90s.
I won’t forget the snow we had on Halloween of 1951. It was deep as we were tall; we had to dig paths to the barn, wood pile and well. I hope that doesn’t happen again for a long while!
Red Hats met at Chen’s in Lebanon last Friday with the following present: Jim and Diane Whitwer, Connie Kays, Barbara Medlock, Kay Jones, Becky Maroney, Mary Powell, Patsy Boyd and me. We will meet next month at Westside Café in Lebanon on Nov. 1.
Baseball boys have a few games left this fall before basketball season starts for all students.
Hershel Nichols had hip surgery and is getting along pretty well. He got to come home last Thursday. He has a cane for company. I hope he keeps improving as time goes along.
Dave Perryman and the Country Revue played to a full house last Saturday at the Hughes Center. Oct. 18 they will be at the Mills Building in Lebanon next to the Cowan Civic Center for a show and dance in conjunction with L-Life Food Pantry to help them stock their shelves for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The cost will be $5 with a nonperishable item or items. The special guest star is comedian Wee Willy Shagnasty from Black Diamond Opry. The rest of October will be slow for the group since Dave has cataract surgery coming up. They will be back at the Hughes Center on Nov. 2 and in Shreveport, Louisiana, for the state fair on Nov. 10.
Blessings to all until next Week!
