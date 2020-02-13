It’s been hot, warm, cold, take your pick, weather wise, along with wind, rain, snow. We have had a little bit of all the above these last few weeks.
Hope everyone has a good Valentine’s Day weekend with family, friends and loved ones, I’ve got a grandson whose birthday will be Feb. 15. Happy birthday, Ryan. Many more for you. Presidents Day is the next holiday of mention on calendar, then Leap Year is the 29th of this month.
Get-well wishes go out to Sharon Garner with a broken ankle; Kenneth Larimore, who had a heart attack; his sister-in-law, Sharon Craig, who had heart surgery; and others around I don’t know about. We wish for speedy back-to-normal. Charlie Collins’ dad here at the Senior Apartments had a wreck and heart or health problems, also.
Blessings to all until next week.
