Brrr! We had a chilly couple of nights this past week; after 91 degrees, 31 degrees is quite a change, don’t you think? It changed too quickly for human nature to adjust to it with the rain added also. Well, that is more of what is to come as we head into the winter season.
Also, we are going to have to keep in mind to change our clocks back come Nov. 3 to normal time. Most will be glad to be on God’s time. Did anyone save some tomato or other vegetable plants before this past freeze spell?
I attended the Conway Senior Center fish and chicken dinner last Saturday with a good crowd in attendance and The Inheritance music group entertaining.
I had a good visit with Debbie Pryor this past week when she came by. Good luck on your knee surgery coming up in two weeks. Hello to Mom (Elsie) and Dad (John) Pryor!
Our thoughts and prayers are with the ones who have lost loved ones in our community. One of these is Harold McKee of the senior center. His funeral was in Summersville last Saturday. Violet (his wife) has our sympathy. Also, out in the Handley Community where I was raised we lost another longtime neighbor, Lawrence Dill. Our prayers and sympathy are with Darlene, Sharon, Leon, Larry and their families. I remember when he and Darlene were dating. They made a nice couple for many years together.
Dave Perryman and the Country Revue will be playing from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 18, at the Mills Building (next to Cowan Civic Center) in Lebanon in conjunction with the L-Life Food Pantry. Big Show and dance with Wee Willy Shagnasty, a comedian from Black Diamond Opry in Macon, Missouri. The cost of admission is $5 with donated non-perishable food items.
L-Life Food Pantry is trying to build their food supplies for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. At this time Chen’s will be the restaurant available for this function at the Mills Building .
Blessing to all until next week!
