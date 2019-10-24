Weather is back in a kind of summer pattern, it seems. We had some stormy weather, but let’s hope for good weather time the rest of the week.
Get-well wishes go out to Bobbi Lunsford. We hope she is doing better after a bout with pneumonia.
Doc’s on the Rocks did well last Friday night at the Madison Shrine Building, we are told.
Sympathy and prayers are extended to the families of Amanda Graves McBride. To Eric and his daughters, our thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow.
Dave Perryman and the Country Revue played to a great crowd at the Mills Center Friday night in conjunction with L-Life Food Pantry. A huge amount of non-perishable food items were collected. A big thank you to all of those who supported the food pantry with such a fantastic amount of food. Wee Willy Shagnasty was so funny, and the crowd enjoyed him so much that he’s agreed to come back to another show some time. The next performance for the Country Revue is on Nov. 2 at the Hughes Center, then Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Louisiana State Fair.
Blessings to all until next week.
