SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering several opportunities in southwest Missouri in the weeks ahead for individuals who are required to take the skills portion of Missouri’s Hunter Education program.
Here in Webster County, skills training will be offered in Seymour. The class will be held on Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Seymour Nazarene Church. Registration info and details may be found at this link: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/169144. Several other sessions are planned throughout the southwest Missouri region.
In Missouri, you must be at least 11 years to take hunter education. In order to receive hunter education certification in Missouri, a person must complete both the knowledge and skills portions of the program. Hunters have three options to complete the knowledge portion — they can take it online, by class, or complete a self-study guide. Hunters age 16 and over may now take the entire course (both knowledge and skills portions) online.
Hunters age 15 and under must complete a hands-on skills session after completing the knowledge portion. This four-hour session includes activities, video-based discussions, and a 35-question multiple-choice final exam. In Southwest Missouri, the following skills sessions are being offered for those students who need to take them:
In Missouri, all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, must complete an approved hunter education program and display a hunter education certificate to buy a firearms hunting permit. Exceptions include the following:
• If you are age 6-15 and using a resident firearms deer or turkey permit while hunting in the immediate presence of a properly licensed mentor. (Reduced-price deer or turkey firearms permits are available to hunters ages 6-15 and can be purchased by youths in that age range without displaying a hunter education card.)
• You are using a resident landowner deer and/or turkey hunting permit on qualifying property.
• You are hunting small game on your own property.
• You are using an Apprentice Hunter Authorization. (These authorizations are for individuals age 16 and older who have not taken hunter education.)
Consult the Wildlife Code of Missouri or inquire at your nearest MDC office for details on these exemptions or for further information about Missouri’s hunter education program. For more information, go to https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training.
