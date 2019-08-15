I’m envious of my contemporaries’ memories of many childhood experiences.
We have much in common as Ozarks farm boys, but I find my youth lacking one key element most others do not: A tractor.
I wish we’d had a tractor. It wouldn’t have mattered what kind — IH Farmall, John Deere, Oliver, Minneappolis-Moline, Case, Allis-Chalmers orr Ford. It might have been a tricycle style or had a wide front end. It could have been as old as the hills or as shiny new as a copper penny. None of that mattered. My childhood would have been more complete with a tractor in it.
I can imagine it might have been like any one of those at the Halfway Lions Club antique and classic tractor pull — most likely one of the rusty, dusty veteran Farmalls or John Deeres (Dad was not much for spit and polish when it came to machinery).
A farm boy without a tractor, I was embarrassed, to say the least.
By junior high school even the farm girls in my class were tractor jockeys. If the subject of tractors, hay balers and the like came up amongst us guys in FFA, I just remained conspicuously quiet. I had nothing to add.
The only experience I had with a tractor was my grandpa’s Farmall Cub, which only my uncle could drive. I just hung on for dear life as he raced down trails through the woods with me on the drawbar.
What passed for a tractor on our place had only back tires and no place to sit. In 1957 Dad bought the biggest David Bradley garden tractor made. It came with a 30-inch sickle bar, a plow and a really scary circular saw.
You’d be amazed how much work we could do with that walk-behind machine, but it really wasn’t a tractor. It was just a mechanical variation of walking behind a draft horse, but without all the harness and straps to fuss with.
That man-killer and a 1948 Ford F-1 constituted our machinery inventory during most of my junior high and high school years. Before he bought the $100 Ford, Dad had a 1952 Dodge pickup that didn’t like to start, and before that he had modified a 1939 Buick for farm work. If the late Wayne Holmes would allow the indiscretion, I might say we were genuine “hillbillies.” Rather, let’s just chalk the Buick era up to Ozarks ingenuity.
It was not by coincidence, I suppose, that when I became old enough to drive a car on the road, I was also old enough to take that road to several neighbors’ farms. That’s when my real education in tractors began, though the Fords, Farmalls and Cases of then were quite simple compared to the aerospace-inspired tractors of today (I’ve climbed in the cabs of a few. They remind me of cockpit orientation I encountered on a test for USAF officer candidate school).
Most of my tractor-driving for neighbors involved pulling something — a plow, a disk or a wagon of some sort. The men I worked for kept us youngsters away from PTO-driven machinery, so I never learned to run a hay baler ( I sure learned to pick up after one, though).
I was out of high school when Dad finally bought a tractor — a little Ford 8N, as I recall. He used it for several years, but when a tire needed replaced, it never was. I think it rusted away under the walnut tree in the back yard for as many years as it was used. Dad later bought an old Farmall that scared Mom every time he started it, but we don’t have time to go into that.
With a few acres of my own to mow these days, I often wish I had a little tractor like the one Dad sold for a song. I admit, I admire those little red and green suburban tractors that sometimes whine past my house. I could put one to good use — but not for long enough to warrant buying it.
I figure a tractor today is like the fishing boat I wanted when I was younger. I just never figured how to justify the money for either (let’s don’t even get into pickup trucks).
I’ve never been one to spend a lot of money on toys, but being a cheapskate doesn’t stop me from looking and dreaming. Likewise, missing out on tractors as a kid doesn’t dampen in the least my appreciation for the classic tractors I see every year at Halfway.
It just makes me wish I, too, could remember driving one when I was a boy.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer in Buffalo. RFD Redux features updated Dallas County/Ozarks RFD columns previously published in the Buffalo Reflex.
Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2019.
