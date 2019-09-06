Sept. 7, 1994
25 years ago
Thousands are expected to descend upon the downtown square in Seymour this weekend for the twenty-second annual Seymour Apple Festival. Activities will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The festival, one of the Ozarks’ largest, celebrates the annual apple harvest in the Seymour area, which has been famous as the “Land of the Big Red Apple” since the first orchards were set out a century ago.
***
Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft continued to campaign across southwest Missouri last week, stopping in Marshfield on Tuesday as part of a two-day, 10 -city tour. Ashcroft signed a “Taxpayer Protection Pledge” Tuesday morning in Springfield before hitting the campaign trail.
***
Phillip Ragsdale, an employee of Webster Electric Cooperative, Marshfield, attended an environmental/regulatory update conference at the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperative Training Center on Aug. 24-25 in Jefferson City.
Instructors covered topics on PCB updates, above and below ground fuel tank regulations and changes in Department of Transportation regulations. The two-day school also covered EPA lead hazards, penalties and policies, manifesting transformer, hazardous disposal and OSHA training on CFR 1910-269, EMF, Sara Title III and right-to-know.
***
The Marshfield Jaycess will again present “Horsepower & Horseshoes,” this year, to be held Saturday at the Marshfield Saddle Club arena. The club is located a quarter mile south of Marshfield on Highway A. Tickets to the event will be sold at the door only. At 1 p.m., the horseshoe tournament will be held. A $5 per player entry fee will be charged and those participating should bring their own shoes. Sign-up begins at noon.
***
A “Diversified Farming Day,” Sept. 24 in the Seymour High School gym, will focus on various non-traditional agricultural enterprises, according to Joyce Crouch and Gladys Gaeke, two of the organizers. The women work with the University of Extension Small Farm Family Program in Webster and Wright counties.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Quinette Renee Cardwell, 22; DeeEtta K. Jones, 45; Carl J. Layman; Ralph W. “Dink” Rader, 81; Marvin Lester Slack, 84; Florence Evans, 84, Marshfield; and Fern Annette Stark, 50, Lebanon.
Sept. 11, 1969
50 years ago
The Value Mart Grocery here has been sold to Timothy Hostelter of Buffalo. Ed Ecklund will continue to manage the store for the present.
***
Case Real Estate advertised: 80 acre farm, good fences, five room modern house, large loafing and hay barn, price reduced to $12,600, FHA loan; sixty-two acres, stone and brick three bedroom, very modern home, 3/4 mile highway frontage, four miles to Marshfield, price $26,000; eleven acres, modern home at edge of good town, asking $13,000.
***
Ladies Golf Luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 16 at noon. The Flo Latimer team defeated the Cleo Drumright team for league championship this week. Low scores were won by Marge Hjelmeng, 47, and Mildred McFadin, 49.
Sept. 14, 1994
75 years ago
Puett’s General Merchandise Store at Niangua announces today that they are holding “Open House” at their store next Saturday, Sept. 16. The feature of the special event is Red Star Flour, and with every 50-pound or 25-pound sack sold next Saturday, the purchaser will receive a set of four, nine-ounce tumblers free.
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the general store and station business of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Hokanson at Strafford early Monday morning. The loss is estimated at $15,000, plus $500 in cash on hand.
