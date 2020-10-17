Oct. 11, 1995
25 years ago
Superintendent Dr. Joyce A. Dana told the Marshfield R-I Board of Education Monday night at its regular monthly meeting that she was looking for "a loophole" in the state law to allow Bibles to be distributed to the student body. Jack George, a Gideon representative, approached the board during the meeting regarding passing out Bibles to fifth grade students.
Prior to last year, the representative passed out Bibles to all fifth grade students, but the board decided, on legal advice, not to allow the practice any longer after an anonymous phone call made an issue of the practice.
***
Under new management and with a new name is the Uptown Cafe in Fordland, located on Main Street. It was formerly known as the D&D Cafe. The new owner is Alberta Watson, of Seymour, who opened for business Oct. 1. The Uptown Cafe is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It features home-cooked breakfast and different daily specials, along with steaks, grilled chicken dishes and desserts.
***
The fifth annual “Rocky Ridge Day” will be held Saturday at the historic home of Laura Ingalls Wilder. This year's observance, at the home where the famous “Little House” books were written, will feature a visit from actress Alison Arngrim. Arngrim played the character of Nellie Oleson on the long-running “Little House on the Prairie” television series, based on Wilder’s books.
Arngrim will be available to fans for autographs and visiting, and will speak about her experiences on the show during a presentation at 2 p.m. The program will also feature music played on Pa’s fiddle.
***
The Marshfield Mail was awarded several plaques and certificates last weekend in the 1995 Missouri Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. Plaques and certificates were presented to the winners during the awards luncheon at the 129th annual Missouri Press Association convention at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.
The Mail was awarded the following:
First place, Best Special Section, “94 Academia,” the annual back-to-school publication;
First place, Best Coverage of Rural Life & Agriculture;
Second place, Best Use of Informational Graphics, “Severe Weather” by Mike Willis;
Second place, Best Coverage of Government, a series of stories about controversy surrounding the Niangua School Board;
Third place, Best News Story, “Marshfield Brothers Fatally Injured” by Deana A. Barker, a story about a traffic accident resulting in the deaths of two brothers in January;
Third place, General Excellence
***
Trice Massey has joined the Century 21 Heritage Real Estate team in Marshfield. She has been in the real estate profession for one year and has been working in the Marshfield area during this time. She is the wife of Marty Massey. They have three children, Adam, 5, Mark, 9, and Jessica, 11. They reside on their farm on Highway W.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Jullie Ann Cornelison, 60; Clyde Roy Stahlman, 42, Elkland; Francis Lee Robb, 56, Rogersville; Kenneth "Ken" Merton Stanley, 42, Marshfield; and Sherman Grace LaRue, 88.
Oct. 15, 1970
50 years ago
John W. Greer will join the management staff at the Citizens State Bank, effective Oct. 26, according to an announcement this week by Wayne Jones, president. Greer, a long-time Marshfield businessman, owned and operated 5-J Appliance for 12 years before selling it in August to Jim Foster.
***
Pat Keltner, sophomore daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Keltner of Strafford, is among 644 students enrolled at McPherson’s College the fall semester of the 1970-71 school year.
***
Gary D. Yates, Milwaukee, Wis., spent Oct. 6-10 visiting his family in Marshfield. He is employed by the S.S. Kresgee Company in Milwaukee.
Oct. 18, 1945
75 years ago
Cpl. John D. Ward, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Ward, who has been at the flying school at Napier Field, Ala., has received his discharge. He returned home last Thursday. He has been in the service for four years and nine months.
