Aug. 10, 1994
25 years ago
After a community-wide search encompassing several months, the Marshfield R-I Board of Education has renamed the elementary schools in the district.
The lower elementary school has been renamed the Edwin P. Hubble Elementary School after the famous Marshfield astronomer.
The upper elementary school has been renamed the Daniel Webster Elementary School, for which Webster County is named. Webster’s hometown of Marshfield, Mass., is the city’s namesake.
The search for new names began in February when teacher Ginny Ahrens approached the board with teacher concerns of the present names, including the difficulty in coming up with school mottos and a concern that the word “upper” casts a shadow over “lower.”
***
The Marshfield R-I School District, in conjunction with the Springfield Family Y, will for the second year offer child care for all school students.
Students attending may participate in games, sports, study time, play time, project time, small group discussions and snack time.
***
Mary Quinn, Strafford, has just completed her eighth Ozark Empire Fair, Springfield, as Exhibits Director. She supervises processing and handling of approximately 11,00 fair entries in the exhibits departments.
Quinn is also a key staff member in production of other fairgrounds events, including the Ozark Fall Farmfest in October and the Lawn and Garden Show in the spring.
***
Mr. and Mrs. William A. Clark celebrated their thirtieth anniversary on Aug. 1. William A. Clark and Linda Lou Todd were married Aug. 1, 1964, at the First Baptist Church in Marshfield, with the Rev. Luther L. Rodgers performing the ceremony. The couple’s children are Cathy and Joe Hobbs of Marshfield, Lorri and Keith Staples of Chesapeake, Va., and Todd of Clinton. Their grandchildren are Danielle and Jess Hobbs, and Kaitlin Staples.
***
The ‘76 Marchers Extension group met at the home of Maxine Scarborough on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The devotion was given by the hostess as taken from St. Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians. She also read a short article about the famous violinist, Fritz Kreisler.
***
Thirty-four members of the Marshfield Senior Citizens Club enjoyed the day at Branson Aug. 4. They went to the Mickey Gilley show in the afternoon which was very enjoyable. Coming home they stopped in Ozark for their evening meal. Although it was raining they all reported an enjoyable trip.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Curtis Martell Hoover, 63, Grovespring; Pearl E. Cooper Sharp, 100, Marshfield.
Aug. 14, 1969
50 years ago
Wayne Jones, formerly senior bank examiner of the State Division of Finance, has been retained by the Citizens State Bank of Marshfield as president. In announcing the addition of Mr. Jones to the Bank, R.E. “Cotton” Smith, who will continue as chariman of the board, stated that the bank is fortunate in gaining an officer with Mr. Jones’ Experience.
***
A Webster County woman, Mrs. Herschel Latham, is rapidly progressing in the art of painting. She won the Springfield Art Museum Best of Show Award in the fine arts category at the Ozarks Empire Fair.
The Lathams have been dairy farmers at Riverside Farm since 1949.
Aug. 17, 1944
75 years ago
Dr. C.R. Macdonnell received word this week that his son, Pfc. Tommmy Macdonnell, had returned to duty July 31, returning to his old battery, the one that went over into France on D-Day, June 6. Pfc. Macdonnell was wounded in action on that day, and has been in a hospital in England since. Tommy has been awarded the Purple Heart.
***
Chris Beatie this week moved his Rural Schools Book Store and Insurance Agency from one of the Nabors buildings on East Washington to the Ritz Theatre on the south side of the square.
The block of buildings from which the move was made, formerly owned by Mrs. Gladys Nabors, is being remodeled by the new owners, Herman Pearce of Conway and Oren Pearce.
