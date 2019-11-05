November 9, 1944
25 years ago
Voter turnout in Webster County was approximately 55% in the Tuesday general election, with 8,248 ballots being cast.
There are 14,877 registered voters in the county. “We were very pleased with the turnout in an off-election year,” said County Clerk Lois Minor.
***
Webster County Veterans will conduct their annual Veterans' Day program in the Marshfield High School gymnasium on Friday, beginning at 10:20 a.m.
The Webster County Veterans Memorial Association, the umbrella organization for Webster County, will be coordinating the program under the direction of its president, Dr. J.E. Blinn.
***
It’s been a hard-fought battle, but opponents of Amendment 7, better known as Hancock Ⅱ, won out in the end as voters downed the amendment state wide.
However, Webster Count was one of eight counties statewide to approve the amendment . Fifty-one percent of the votes cast were yes votes for the amendment (4,060), with the amendment passing in all but five of Webster County’s 17 townships.
***
Marshfield schools, with the largest cast in school history, will present the Broadway musical “Oliver!”, from the book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart (based on Charles Dickens “Oliver Twist”).
Performances are now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The preformances are made possible through a special arrangement with Tams-Witmark Music Library.
The 103-member cast includes 44 high school and 59 elementary and junior high school students, and a crew of 20. Many teachers, parents, community members and businesses have helped and supported the effort, making the musical a true school and community production.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Harry C. Ames, 37; David Luther Grizzell Sr., 63; Vivian Gladys Letterman, 72; Kathleen Schmidt, 68.
November 13, 1969
50 years ago
At the Veterans Day celebration, Lewis E. Childress, commander of the local American Legion Post, was M.C. and also gave a short talk. A patriotic address was given by Debbie Hicks of Niangua. Dee Vee Kitrell of Marshfield High School gave a patriotic address. The main address was given by Rev. Dan Sulivan, a veteran of World War Ⅱ.
***
Karl Wickstrom, whose work with southwest Missouri farmers spans nearly three decades, has returned to the Missouri Extension Service, this time as a continuing education programmer for the four counties of Texas, Howell, Oregon, and Shannon. His headquarters will be in West Plains.
Wicksrom and his wife, Esther, are the parents of three daughters, Ann, 22, Karla 20, and Janet,16.
***
Freddie Swearengin, who has been a city mail carrier in Springfield for the past seven years, has been appointed officer in charge of the Fordland Post Office. Freances Cardwell is retiring following 33 years of service.
November 16, 1944
75 years ago
A number of folks gathered at the Frank Wolf home last Thursday in honor of Otis Wolf, who is scheduled for induction into the service at Jefferson Barracks Wednesday.
“Nicky” Roetto is likewise selected for this contingent.
***
Farms for sale: 37 acre farm, well improved, well located, 1,600; general store doing good business, invoice, $3,000; 280 acre stock farm, $4,500; 240 acres two miles from town, smooth, $6,000. Contact N.P. Jacobsen, Diggins.
