My interest in journalism stemmed from two key interests: writing and interacting with people.
I've always been drawn to stories. When I get up in the morning and step into the office, I'm not sure what adventures await me. With news, I walk into a world of real people and their stories. It gives me access to situations and places I’d never been. I’m tapped into subjects beyond my own understanding, but things I’m willing to learn.
In 2015, Lloyd and Jane Gunter of Gunter Farms in Conway showed me their dairy cattle farm, along with the field they used for their corn mazes for the kids. That same year, I gained some knowledge of the livestock showmanship events during my first-ever Webster County Fair experience.
In 2016, I learned about many affordable services for brides and grooms during the first-ever Bridal Expo at the Ritz Place on the Marshfield square. In November 2016, I joined faculty and other guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating Logan-Rogersville High School’s new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shelter.
In 2017, Robert and Bonnie Palmer of Fordland welcomed me and other attendees to their Victorian-era afternoon tea event in September at the Chateau Charmant, a charming little castle built by them and their daughter, Brittany. The Palmers also played a role in organizing the Fordland Wild West Days event, which is still going strong.
In October 2017, Niangua R-V Schools superintendent TJ Bransfield invited me to take pictures of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Early Childhood Development Center, a building that came into existence through God’s provision and organizations he used to bring the project together.
In September 2018, I traveled to Springfield to hear both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak during their rallies. It was that year I witnessed Chris Parker, city administrator of the Marshfield Senior Center, receive the Pinnacle Award, given by the Marshfield Area Community Foundation.
In May 2019, I met Phil Rippee, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 in Marshfield, outside of Walmart in Marshfield. He told me about the red poppy flower and explained its symbolism of remembrance of fallen veterans. From that story, I wore a red poppy flower while covering the Webster County Memorial Day ceremony in Marshfield Cemetery.
There's many things I’ve covered as a reporter. I’ve been with The Mail for four years now, and it’s unbelievable how much I’ve learned just by being around people all over the area. That’s why I became a reporter and what I enjoy the most about my job. I meet people and connect with them. I learn their sorrows, their triumphs, their dreams. It forces me out of my own interests and challenges me to step out in faith, like Jesus did. It's not an easy job, but it's an area I feel God purposely led me to. I hope to continue to serve the public with valuable stories and information.
