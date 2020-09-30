One of these days, I'm going to have a tidier house. Or maybe I'll start a daily exercise practice. Or I'll learn to play guitar.
One of these days, I'll start living the life I want to live.
Most of us have an idea of what we'd like to do with our lives, "one of these days." And then sometimes we look around and find that we’re 25, or 40, or 50, or 75 … and that day hasn't come yet.
The late poet Mary Oliver has a beautiful poem called "The Summer Day." She states that she isn’t quite sure how to pray, but adds, “I do know how to pay attention." What she pays attention to? Lying in the grass, strolling through fields, understanding she is blessed — things she reports in the poem that she has been doing all day long.
And here’s how the poem ends:
Tell me, what else should I have done?
Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon?
Tell me, what is it you plan to do
with your one wild and precious life?
I think the world of this poem — how it describes a day that a lot of people would view as wasted, just lying around and looking at things and thinking. To me, though, it sounds glorious. Life is urgently brief, she says, so what are your goals?
I admire those people with lofty personal goals — to get a degree, to transform their bodies, to earn advancement at work. I’m at an interesting crossroads myself, because I don’t have any of these sorts of targets. I'm satisfied with my formal education, such as it is, and now I'm happy to curl up with a good book. I like my body, which is soft for my sons to lean into. And I love being a writer, my true occupation, and one that I'm planning to devote most of my time to from here on out.
One of these days, I'm going to be the person I want to be. But I suspect I’ve passed the age where people would look at my obituary and remark how shockingly young I was to die. Instead, I’m middle-aged, in the years when people just nod their heads and figure it must have been my heart. She should have taken better care of herself, they might say. One of these days, I should do that — just after I write my screenplay, learn to paint, start a vegetable garden ….
Tell me, what do you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?
Me? I plan to make the most of it. There's not a moment to waste.
