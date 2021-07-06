Since Monday, June 29, 80 more Webster County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, six more have been hospitalized, and two have died.
“Each and every one of these ‘numbers’ has a name of a loved Webster County resident attached to it… Our case rate for the past 14 days is 518/100,000 population, the fourth highest in the state,” said Scott Allen of the Webster County Health Unit. “We just received the most recent sewershed sampling report for Marshfield, which showed 2 variants of the virus, Alpha (5%) and Delta (95%).”
The Webster County Health Unit has reported 178 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county with a total of 174 hospitalizations and 72 deaths. The health unit is offering daily opportunities for no-cost vaccination and testing services at their clinic in Marshfield.
“We are encouraging the public to attend a testing event, whether you are experiencing symptoms, or not,” Allen added. “Community testing events such as this can provide you helpful information to better protect yourself and your family. It also provides extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Webster County and throughout the state.”
Drive-thru testing in Marshfield is being offered every afternoon at the Webster County Health Unit (233 E. Washington Street, Marshfield) from 2-4 pm. No registration is required.
In addition to testing services, the Health Unit offers COVID-19 vaccines daily at their office in Marshfield. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 417-859-2532. More information on COVID-19 can be found by going to http://webstercohealth.com/covid-19/, with information on vaccination available at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.
