Wallace Dale Day, 71, Marshfield, Missouri was born August 14, 1948 to Wallace and Myrtle Annie (Sweaney) Day in Springfield, Missouri. Dale went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Myrtle Day.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie, of the home; four children, Natalie Day-Reynolds (Jeremy), Springfield, Missouri, Ciara Day, Springfield, Missouri, Adam Moon (Amber), Marshfield, Missouri and Seth Day (Samantha), North Canton, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, Casey Moore, Taylor Hallums, Faith Hallums, Tyrese Hallums, Logan Kampa, Griffin Tyger, Alexis Moon, Isaac Moon, Sara Day, Silar Day, Sylvia Day and Sydney Day; one great granddaughter, Skai Waters; two sisters, Sandra Freeze (Jimmy), Dadeville, Missouri and Joan Milner, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Dale grew up in Springfield and graduated from Hillcrest High School. While in high school his father became ill so he worked for a friend as a carpenter to help support his family. Music was one of his loves and he was an accomplished pianist, and played piano for the high school theater productions. He also played in a band in the Springfield area. After graduation he attended Ozark Bible College in Joplin. While a student he preached in Kansas before moving to Colorado and working for Mountain Bell Telephone as a technician and repair supervisor. After nine years he moved back to Missouri where he continued working for Southwestern Bell Telephone as technician, manager, and instructor until retirement at age 50. He loved the Lord and was always active in churches as teacher, pianist, deacon, or elder. Dale impacted the lives of many who sought him to better understand life and faith, even as a lay person and later as minister. After retiring from SWBT he pastored at Hillside Christian Church for the next 15 years, leaving full time ministry at age 65. He was a member of Northside Christian Church. Dale loved God’s word and never quit reading and studying it, and sharing the Good News. He was self- taught in carpentry projects, could make anything he decided to, loved figuring out a solution to problems, and was hands on for about any job. Dale and his beloved wife Jeanie were married 38 years and loved their time together whether at home or traveling, and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors and God’s blessings. Family was especially important and he loved spending time with his children and their families. Dale will be missed by many.
Graveside funeral services for Dale Day will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Graham Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillside Christian Church or Northside Christian Church and left in care of the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, we encourage wearing masks and ask that social distancing guidelines be followed at all times during the visitation and service. Online condolences may be made at www. dayfh.com.
