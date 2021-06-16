Folks over the age of 60 can take advantage of a healthy new program at the Marshfield Farmers Market. The Senior Age Area Agency on Aging is signing people up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which offers 10 $5 vouchers free of charge.
“Seniors can use these vouchers at the farmers market on fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, fresh herbs and honey,” said Chris Parker. “We’re trying to encourage seniors to eat healthier.”
Through funding from the Department of Agriculture, local vendors are reimbursed for accepting the vouchers. Those interested in participating in the program can visit the Marshfield Senior Center on Monday, June 21 or 28 from 9 a.m. to noon to sign up. To verify qualification, seniors will need proof of ID(drivers license or state ID), proof of residency(utility bill or bank statement) and proof of gross income(SNAP letter, tax return, bank statement).
