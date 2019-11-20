Victoria Lynn (Morgan) Allison

We remember and cherish Victoria Lynn Allison (Morgan). She lived 59 years with love for God and her children, grandchildren, and numerous family. Born November 27th, 1959 in Winfield, KS, she made her permanent home in Marshfield, MO for 38 years. Vickie left our comfort October 29th, 2019. Surrounded in love one minute, she was met by her Savior the next, and excited to see first her own mama and grandma.
Her Legacy consists of Rachel Harper of Marshfield, Michael Allison of Marshfield, CJ Newsom of Branson, Maraquel Dowell of Elkland, Lorraine Sacoulas of Branson, Sara Wilson of Branson, and 15 grandchildren.
Her children decided to do an intimate birthday and celebration of life on November 27th, 2019 in Lockwood Missouri and her ashes will be buried next to her mother, Betty Loraine Morgan in Winfield, KS in the spring of 2020.
When we meet again, break out the marbles Mom - Wahoo!
