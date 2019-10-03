Over the years, I’ve considered myself lucky to watch the Chiefs win some road games in spectacular fashion.
In 2002, Kansas City went to Cleveland for its opener. It ended up being a forgettable 8-8 year, but the first game of the season was memorable. I sat in the upper bowl, watching as the Browns took a two-point lead with 29 seconds left, thinking Cleveland had won. So did their linebacker, Dwayne Rudd, who flung his helmet after thinking he’d sacked Trent Green, but Rudd didn’t realize that the Chiefs’ QB had lateralled the ball to lineman John Tait for a huge gain. Since the game can’t end on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, the helmet toss allowed Morten Andersen to kick a 30-yard field goal to win with no time left.
The next year, my dad and I went to Lambeau Field for a trip to watch KC. The Chiefs started 9-0 that season, but they wouldn’t have if not for a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback that included a Brett Favre pick-6 and an Anderson field goal with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 34. Three consecutive plays defined overtime that afternoon. After the Packers blocked a field goal, Packers star running back Ahman Green lost a fumble, then Green aired out a 51-yard score to Eddie Kennison to win the game.
I timed an overdue trip back to Detroit to visit family and friends in order to hit Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Lions, but that game was nowhere near as fun or memorable as both of the aforementioned victories.
First, tailgating in Detroit can’t hold a candle to KC. An I-75 construction project that started several years ago and isn’t set to be finished until at least 2023 makes the trek to the stadium a slog, and also creates a rat race to escape after games. The atmosphere of the parking lot tailgate at Arrowhead is also preferable to the sights and sounds of downtown Detroit, for which I’ve always felt more “leave it” than “love it.”
On the power walk to the tailgate, I took some intentional shoulder bumps wearing my Dante Hall jersey, but nothing out of the ordinary. When a Lions fan rolled down his window to say “Chiefs suck,” my friend and I joked that we were both expecting worse.
Among our group, the two season ticket holders for the Lions are both people I would consider to be realists, for the most part, but even with top cornerback Darius Slay out, there was a feeling of optimism toward a Detroit team that entered the day undefeated. I dismissed that optimism, and that was probably a mistake.
Nine out of 10 games quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes are wildly fun to watch as a Chiefs fan, but this was the one that was a drag. Mahomes didn’t seem to be on the same page with several of his receivers (though not Travis Kelce). If the pass defense was bad, the run defense was abysmal, making a Detroit ground attack featuring Kerryon Johnson look All-Pro.
Also, I’m not wasting time detailing the occasions, but trust me when I say the Lions have, over the years, taken some lumps when it comes to calls regarding the NFL’s ever-evolving guidelines (Google the Calvin Johnson rule if you must). That tends to drain the excitement of big-time plays and fill the moment with belly-aching from fans while waiting for a ruling from instant replay. Two rushing touchdowns from one yard out and a full-length fumble return TD by Bashaud Breeland delayed by review ended up being critical, but not unforgettable the way several of Mahomes’ TDs were against the Ravens in Week 3, for example.
As a sports writer, you witness a lot of losses, thousands of them. Over the years, covering so many games has allowed me to compartmentalize some better than others, but I’m generally a highly competitive person, so when you combine a few Steveweisers with the taunting of some close friends and even more people around you rooting for the team you support to fail (or worse, like wishing injury on Mahomes), it can be brutal.
And it was, all the way up to the end. I was clutching fistfuls of jersey up to and during that 4th-and-8 play when Mahomes scrambled past the marker for a game-saving first down.
My pro-Lions companions were anxious to flee our seats to beat the traffic as the Chiefs approached the goal line, but I shared several high-fives with other fans in red as I watched it from the concourse.
Each one of those high-fives felt super-charged. In your stadium, surrounded by thousands of our own, winning feels good, and as good as the Chiefs are right now, it feels easy. Sunday in Detroit didn’t feel easy. In some ways, though, these trips to road games are always memorable, for better or for worse. For every Cleveland and Green Bay, there’s a miserable loss in Pittsburgh or a blowout in Indianapolis. A memorable road win is a bonus, but winning in itself? That can do.
