Teena Marie Booth, 63, of Marshfield, MO went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was born December 4, 1955 to Ruby Madge Kennemer and Thomas Jefferson Booth in Marshfield, MO.
When Teena was younger she enjoyed High School basketball and fishing. She was saved at First Baptist Church of Seymour at a young age. Her greatest joy in life was serving the Lord. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. Two of her grandchildren Anna and Isaiah Harris mostly resided with her from a young age. Teena was always a second mom to her kids’ friends. As they grew older she still was a mom to any youngster that came her way. She was a kind and loving person to around. She took pride in her home and outdoor flowers. You could always see her cleaning before having her kiddos over.
Teena is preceded in death by her brother Bobbie Booth, father Thomas Booth, step-parents Eli Kennemer and Imogene Booth.
Teena is survived by her mother Ruby Madge Kennemer of Seymour, MO; children Misty Harris and husband Brandon of Marshfield, MO, Doug Myers and wife Robyn of Marshfield, MO; brothers Jim Booth and wife Mary of Blue Springs, MO, David Booth of Seymour, MO; sisters Mary Chessor and companion Larry Beford of Willard, MO, Carol Replogle and husband Tom of Marshfield, MO; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and countless friends.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Seymour, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Seymour Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge, which gives support by providing free lodging to cancer patients and their families while receiving treatments away from home.
