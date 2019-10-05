Both Logan-Rogersville and Strafford posted middle-of-the-pack finishes in a cross country meet held by Stockton on Sept. 24.
Despite placing just fifth overall out of 10 teams in the boys event, Wildcats runners Jay Stausbaugh (17:13.49) and Landon Hendrickson (17:25.99) excelled individually by finishing in second and third place, respectively.
Strafford’s boys, who captured third as a team, were led by Austin Woodring (18:38.88) in ninth place and Logan Fraker in 12th (18:51.69).
Maddi Maples’ time of 24:25.83 paced the Indians’ girls, who took third out of five teams. Logan-Rogersville’s girls, who took fourth, were led by Anna Snodderly (25:23.81).
Both of L-R’s junior high teams finished first at the event. On the girls’ side, Caelyn Wood (15:25.57) ended runner-up and was joined in the top five by teammate Rainee Noel. For the boys, Wildcats runner Ryder Randles led the field with a time of 13:28.03. John Hill of Strafford took fourth with a finish of 13:51.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.