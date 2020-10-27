This is one of my favorite times in the fall.
Halloween is just something I’ve enjoyed doing since I was little. I’m happy to see the tradition continue in some areas around Webster County.
However, I understand if some people choose not to participate this year, due to safety purposes.
If you’re looking through the paper, you might have noticed an ad promoting Halloween pictures at The Marshfield Mail office on 225 N. Clay Street, Marshfield.
Yes, we’re still going forward with Halloween festivities, but in a condensed version. We encourage you and your kiddos to come by The Mail office in your costumes for some fun pictures. We’ll even be passing out candy and who doesn’t like that?
What I like about Halloween is the costume aspect of it (and the candy). It’s the one day I get to be something I’m not and be totally acceptable to the public. When I’m covering Halloween On the Square in Marshfield, I see both parents and kids unleash their creative sides, as far as costumes go. One year, a father and his young son dressed as construction workers. Another year, someone wore a green-stem on top of their head and a round strawberry dress. I do enjoy seeing the Webster County Courthouse staff decorate their offices and wear costumes, but this year will look different since they won’t participate.
I’m a fan of era costumes and in past years I’ve been both a redcoat and a bluecoat from the Revolutionary War, a bootlegger/gangster and a flapper from the 1920s. This year, I’m contemplating whether or not to participate. If I do, what should I be? I could be Black Widow, Mrs. Incredible, a creepy clown, a fearsome pirate, an Egyptian, a Disney princess, a Greek goddess, or an astronaut. I could even go for more nerdy/nostalgic elements, like Carmen Sandiego from “Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” Maybe I could even do Miss Pacman. Or we could go a different route, with Do It Yourself costumes. I’ve seen a cup of yogurt, a campfire and s’mores, a Cat In the Hat dress and a ring pop costume.
The possibilities are endless, which is why this decision is very difficult. Either way, it should be a good time and a chance to highlight that fun aspect in Webster County. Stop by The Mail office and show off your costume. We’re looking forward to seeing you.
