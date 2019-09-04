Webster County Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in celebrating Library Card Sign Up Month.
The observation is meant to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
"Adults 17 and older may obtain a new library card with a valid photo ID and proof of current address. Children ages 5-16 years old must have a parent or guardian with a library card in good standing to get their own card," explained Krista Jackson, public services coordinator at the Webster County Library. "The process takes only a few minutes, and your library card can open up a world of resources for you."
Jackson said patrons who might have let their library card “expire” may also stop in this month to renew their accounts.
"Time slips away quickly, you may not even realize that your library card needs to be updated. We are happy to check on that for you."
To make the process even more fun, Jackson said that each new cardholder or patron who renews an expired account will have the chance to spin the prize wheel for a small gift. To track progress on their goal of 100 new library cards, a book page wreath will be created all month long with one book page leaf added per new card.
"We want to remind everyone that signing up for a library card opens a world of possibilities: Libraries offer resources and services that help people pursue their passions and give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond," said Jackson.
