Sally Anna Mobley, 44, Marshfield, was born Aug. 11, 1974, in Morrison, Illinois, the daughter of Art and Shirley (Livingston) Mobley. She departed this life on July 11, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Sally loved to trace and color. She was a huge fan of Prince, and she loved listening to Purple Rain. She enjoyed watching scary movies and loved walking with her service dog, Curley Joe.
Sally was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Mobley, Marshfield; her fiancé, Delton Cauthron, Marshfield; her siblings, Stacy Stackbein (Eric), Fulton, Illinois, and Casey Hays, Ft. Worth, Texas; her nieces, Allie Stackbein, Ashlee Hays and Allison Hays; several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins she loved very much; and her beloved service dog, Curley Joe.
Celebration of Life services for Sally Mobley were at Uptown Café, Marshfield, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.