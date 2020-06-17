Ronald David Harris, 67, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away June 12, 2020. He was born May 31, 1953, in Independence, Missouri, to Leo and Irene Harris.
He was preceded in death by his son, Travis David Harris, and by both of his parents.
Ron is survived by his wife, Regina Harris; daughter, Robin Cedeno and her husband Apolo of Columbia, Missouri; son, Darrell Keil of Marshfield, Missouri; and daughter, Tashina Bagley of Lebanon, Missouri; grandchildren, Travis Blair, Tori Blair, Zylynn and Braxton “Little Man” Dozier, Jacob Cedeno, JoLynn Cedeno, Gabriella Cedeno, Rafaella Cedeno, Dominic “Dom” Cedeno, Apolo “Adobo” Cedeno, and Scrappy-Doo Keil; sister, Gloria Montgomery and husband Kirby; brothers, Larry Harris, Donald Harris and Martin Harris and wife Candy; a special nephew who brought him to Christ in his last days, Dustin Armstrong; and a host of family and friends that he loved and cherished.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. at 3611 State Highway 73, Buffalo MO 65622.
