Roger Lee Young, son of Robert Lee Young and Martha Louise (Pemberton) Young, was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. He passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, in his home west of Hartville.
Roger worked as a school bus driver for Niangua schools. He was also a welder.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth; one son, Johnny Young, Hartville; one brother, Danny Young and his wife Melissa, Marshfield; nephews, Brandon Young, Derian Young and A.J. Sims, ; niece, Megan Sims; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Hartville, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
