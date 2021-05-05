Rodger Milton Lewis of Conway, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at his home, at the age of 66 years, five months, and 3 days.
Rodger was born December 1, 1954 in Nowata, Oklahoma, to James Byron Lewis and Lou Ellen (Beeman) Lewis.
Rodger was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was owner/operator of Straight Shot Arrow Shop, Marshfield, MO. Rodger was a member of the NRA and Crossroads Archery Club. He enjoyed drag racing and building motors for his car. Rodger also loved leatherwork and wood burning. He was a man of very high value and character, and was a mentor to many people.
He will be greatly missed, and is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Vicky (Cook) Lewis, Conway; daughter, Melanie Lewis, Oregon, and son, Anthony Lewis and wife, Cassie, Conway; two grandchildren, Oliver Lewis and Abigail Lewis, Conway; one brother, Jerry Lewis and wife, Gladys, Colorado; sister-in-law, Gail Lowe, Farmington, Missouri; sister-in-law, Karen Lewis, Salem, Missouri; sister-in-law, Cindy Patrick and husband, Edward, Florissant, Missouri; nieces and nephews and their spouses, Amy Lewis, Marysville, California; Chris Lewis and wife, Theresa, Steelville, Missouri; Amanda Lewis, Pittsburg, Missouri; Scott Lewis and wife, Lauren, Virginia; Ian Lewis, Colorado; and several other relatives and many friends.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James Lewis of Salem, Missouri; Ronald Lewis of Marshfield, Missouri and brother-in-law, Wayne Lowe, Black, Missouri, and brother-in-law Terry Cook, Salem, MO.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be at a later date in Round Pond Cemetery, Salem, MO.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO, 65706.
