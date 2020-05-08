Robert Wayne Willis, 78, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Feb. 3, 1942, near Strafford, Missouri, to Arthur and Bessie (Miller) Willis, and he departed this life for his heavenly home April 29, 2020.
On July 30, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Mary Boyce. To this union three children were born.
Robert loved his family. He enjoyed family get-togethers, Mary’s cooking, fishing, gardening, playing dominos, bowling and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Robert served as a deacon for 12 years and as Sunday school superintendent for several years at Marshfield Free Will Baptist Church. Most recently, Robert and Mary attended Sonrise Christian Church and were members there for 10 years. He always enjoyed the Sonrise Christian Church Youth’s Pie Auction. He retired from Tyler Pipe after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bessie (Miller) Willis; his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Jessie Boyce; and his brother-in-law, Paul Boyce.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Boyce) Willis; three children, Jeff and Tamara Willis, Marshfield, Missouri, Randy and Angie Willis, Seymour, Missouri, and Lacey and Craig Replogle, Marshfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Taylor and Lindsey Willis, Jordan and Emily Willis, Makaila Willis, Bryent Willis, and Bentley and Landry Replogle; two great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Claire Willis (and one on the way); sisters-in-law, Sherri Boyce, Sue and Lyle Wright, Jane and Gaylen Bland, and Jana and Danny Cook; a brother-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Boyce; special cousins; and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Services for Robert Wayne Willis were held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield Missouri. The family received friends and relatives at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield Missouri, May 1, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Sonrise Christian Church Youth or to the Webster County Food Pantry and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.