Riley Arthur Deckard, Seymour, was born March 26, 1961, in Springfield, Missouri, to Riley Luther and Shirley (George) Deckard. He passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Cox South, Springfield.
To know Riley was to love and be loved by Riley. He was always down for a wrastle and a Busch Light. He wasn’t here for a long time, but he was sure here for a good time.
Riley worked as a service technician at Thermo King. He was a social butterfly and a joy to be around. He made everyone laugh and was always giving out hugs and making sure he told everyone that he loved them. Riley loved children, and was a big kid himself. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Randy, Rick and Richard Deckard.
Riley is survived by the love of his life, Teri Bennett; his son, Ashley Sparks, and his wife, Nicki, Fordland; siblings, Tom Deckard, Fordland, and Donna Deckard, Marshfield; grandchildren, Ali Sparks, Noah Sparks, and Sophie Sparks; a niece and nephew, Janet “Punky” Deckard and Dustin Deckard; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at White Oak Cemetery, Delzell Woods Road, Rogersville, Missouri, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Oak Cemetery or St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
