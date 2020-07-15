Richard Patrick "Pat" Fleetwood, 84, of Rogersville, passed away surrounded by his family, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born September 19,1935 in Ferguson, Missouri at his family home, the son of the late Cyril and Florence (Aubuchon) Fleetwood.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Janet Pelkey and her husband Orville.
Pat joined the Marines right out of High School serving in California and Japan as a Military Policeman. After returning stateside he became a member of the Marine travel baseball team and reserves until his honorable discharge in November 1962. He frequently reminded us his first day of service was the Marine Corps birthday, November 10 (1954).
He worked for Southwestern Bell for 40 years, retiring in January 1999. He regularly met with fellow retirees and friends for a monthly breakfast and when unable to drive Buckley made sure his friend could continue to make it to 'breakfast club.'
He was a member of Second Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, his Cardinal baseball, country music--the older the better--, and his greatest love his family and grandkids-always shedding a tear each time they left after visiting! He was a large personality and never lost an opportunity to share advice or opinion. He walks whole today in Heaven without pain or worry!
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lucille (Schroeder), who he dearly depended on in his later years. “ A ‘perfect marriage’, two imperfect people who refused to give up on each other and loved each other unconditionally”.
He also leaves behind three daughters: Rhonda Rackers, son-in-law Dennis of Crown Point, IN; Carolyn Lusby, son-in-law John of Olathe, KS; and Cathy Fleetwood, of Rogersville, MO. Six grandchildren: Dr. Sarah Rackers, of Boise, ID; Emily Rackers, of Crown Point, IN; Hannah Rackers, of Carrboro, NC; Sgt Joseph Lusby and wife Shandy, of Overland Park KS; Matthew Lusby, of Overland Park, KS; and Allison Lusby, of Olathe, KS. One brother Dave Fleetwood and wife Laura of Bentonville, AR and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Seymour Cemetery, Seymour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org in memory of Pat.
