Richard (Dick) Doyle Rader, 83, of Marshfield, MO passed away on the evening of Monday, December 28, 2020, as a result of COVID complications. He was born on August 4, 1937, in Dallas County, near Conway, MO to the late Raymond and Gladys (Robinson) Rader. He married Dartha Dee Melton on July 20, 1958. He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Robert Douglas Rader; and his sister Joyce Ann (Rader) Fortson.
Dick is survived by his wife, two daughters DeAnne and her husband Rick Meyer of Marshfield, MO; and Susie and her husband Robert Smith of Conway, MO; four much-loved grandchildren, Elizabeth Meyer, Lucas Reynolds, Emily Meyer and Sierra Smith; and two very special great grandchildren Aurora Meyer and Haven Gott; a sister, Judy and husband Jack Appelgren of Loves Park, IL; two brothers in law, Bill Fortson of South Bend, IN; and J.B. (Dude) and his wife Janelle Melton of Marshfield, MO; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Dick was born and raised a Christian, being baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he served as Elder and held many other offices over the years. He served our country in the Air Force branch of the military and was a proud veteran. Besides MO, Dick has lived in many states including Illinois, Texas, Arizona and California. Missouri is where family is, so this is where he spent most of his life, after bringing his family back to Marshfield in 1977. He was very proud of his time spent as Manager of Webco Custom Industries, where he especially enjoyed all the people he worked with. Dick spent many years in police work before becoming a teacher. His first years of teaching were at Fair Grove, but most of his teaching tenure was at Marshfield.
As a young boy, Dick found a passion in baseball, which stayed with him his whole life. He was a great player who played on teams all around the country. He was a life-long Cardinals Baseball and Green Bay Packers fan. When he stopped playing ball, he could be found enjoying countless nights reclining in his chair watching the games.
In his retirement he has enjoyed being a member of the Webster County Honor Guard, time boating and staying at the cabin in Branson, traveling to visit relatives, but primarily spent enjoying his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of his biggest fears was that he would pass away before his grandchildren were old enough to remember him. Happily, he lived long enough to enjoy them and make many memories. Even the youngest grandchild has a mind full of fun and loving memories of time spent with Grand-dad.
While his departure from this world will be sad for the many who loved him, we rejoice that Dick has found his new home in Heaven. Because of his faith in Jesus, he will finally be able to hang out with Martin Luther and have in-depth conversations.
Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Doyle Rader were held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. Rick Meyer officiating. Burial, with full military honors, followed the service at Rader Lutheran Cemetery, Rader, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rader Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.