The Elkland Independent Methodist Church will host a play day Saturday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The event will feature games, activities and food.
Among the activities planned are an egg toss, an egg-on-spoon race, bowling, golf, face painting, pony rides and more.
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
