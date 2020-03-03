Philip Michael Graybill, Marshfield, Missouri, was born March 26, 1932 to Lee Mitchell Graybill Sr. and Pauline (Oldt) Graybill, Paxtonville, Pennsylvania. He was the middle child of five. Philip departed this life for his heavenly home March 1, 2020.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lee Mitchell Graybill Sr. and Pauline (Oldt) Graybill.
Phil is survived by his wife, Carmen, of 66 years; their four sons; and his four siblings, Kathleen M. Graybill Tittle, Middleburg, Pennsylvania, Lee M. Graybill Jr., Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Guy O. Graybill, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and Jane Graybill Walter, Penns Creek, Pennsylvania.
In 1950, after graduating from Middleburg High School in Pennsylvania, Phil joined the Air Force. After basic training he was sent to Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. When it was time for him to return stateside, he reported for duty at the radar station in Fordland, Missouri. Other than the song “Little Red Robin Hop, Hop, Hopping to Missouri,” he knew nothing about the Show-Me State!
One day in 1953 Phil and an Air Force buddy decided to visit Marshfield. While sitting in the “Sweet Shop” his future wife walked in. To his buddy, he said, “See that girl sitting back there wearing the white gloves and gold coat? I’m going to marry her.” On Aug. 16, 1953, Phil made good on that declaration and married Carmen Ann (Conny) Layman.
To this union, four sons were born: Michael Scott Graybill, Rye, Colorado, Curtis Oldt Graybill (wife Jenny), Marshfield, Cole Layman Graybill, Portland, Oregon, and Jeffrey Phil Graybill, Palmyra, Pennsylvania.
Phil’s love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unending. His grandchildren are Kelly Ann Patterson/D.J., South Pines, North Carolina; Tiffany McClain, Springfield, Missouri; Austin Graybill/Janessa, Marshfield, Missouri; Kelsey Smoot/Chris, Fair Grove, Missouri; Zachary Taylor Graybill and Tyler James Graybill, Palmyra, Pennsylvania; and Chelsi, Maci and Kayli Gunari, Marshfield, Missouri. His great-grandchildren are Sarah Jane Stellabotte, Chole Patterson, North Carolina; Bailey, Camden and Haddie Smoot, Fair Grove; Olivia, Brooklyn, Philip and Audrey Graybill, Marshfield; Sophia Graybill, Palmyra, Pennsylvania; and Kinsley and Carter Pitts, Lane Evans, Bralynn Williams and Itali Hobbs, Marshfield.
Phil was a charter member of Faith Southern Baptist Church.
While serving 20 years in the Air Force, Phil was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was also stationed at Vandenburg Air Force Base, Lompoc, California. There, he worked down in the silos putting warheads on the Atlas F and Minute Man Missiles. During the last six years of his duty, he served as a tail gunner on a B-52 Bomber. The crew he flew with completed 62 successful bombing missions during the Vietnam War.
After retirement, Phil took the family back to Pennsylvania, where he and his brother, Lee, built and operated a Motorcycle Camp for Boys. He also got his Realtor’s license and was the manager of the Farm & Land section where he worked. Always liking Marshfield, especially the people, in 1981 Phil decided to make Marshfield his permanent home.
Phil was an avid golfer, outdoorsman and devoted reader of God’s Word and a Sunday school teacher for many years. If asked what he enjoyed most after returning to Marshfield, he would say, “Family, especially family dinners, and time spent outdoors.”
A Celebration of Life service for Philip Michael Graybill will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Choices Pregnancy Center, Marshfield, Missouri, and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
