Paul John Werner, 88, Conway, Missouri was born October 26, 1932 to Walter J. and Ida J. (Hunning) Werner at High Ridge, Missouri and departed this life for his heavenly home January 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Karen Rains.
Paul is survived by his wife, Louise, of the home; daughter, Kathy Burris; two sons, Michael Werner and Stephen Werner; eleven grandchildren; many grandchildren; and sister, Marcie Strieder; as well as family and friends.
Paul was united in marriage to Louise Mason on May 30, 1953. To this union four children were born. Paul proudly served his country as a member of the Army for two years. Once he left the Army, Paul spent 25 years as an automotive mechanic. He and Louise realized their dream of being cattle ranchers when they moved to Conway, Missouri in the late 1980’s. Paul enjoyed taking his family to Bull Shoals Lake at Theodosia, Missouri. They enjoyed camping and fishing.
Funeral services for Paul John Werner were held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. No formal visitation was held. Burial was at Good Spring Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Spring Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
