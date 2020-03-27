Two years after high school I had finally saved enough money to start classes at Southwest Missouri State College. I didn’t have much, by today’s standards, but I didn’t need much. Tuition was less than $100 a semester.
Mom worked at the old Cox Medical Center, so it made sense that first year to commute from home, often sharing rides with Mom. Adjusting to her work schedule also gave me ample time to do homework and study in the SMS library.
After that first year of college I resumed my non-academic education working for Park Crest Water Company one summer, really just a continuation of where I had started with Jim Thomas.
My next term in the School of Life began with the opening of Bonanza Sirloin Pit in October 1968. I don’t recall which came first, the restaurant job or the rented room, but the year I turned 20 brought new freedoms and new responsibilities.
Responsibility was the easy part. I started the second night of business for the new steakhouse, unloading bus carts and running a Hobart dishwasher full-bore until the last plate was scrubbed and dried. Some of my co-workers were overwhelmed. I’d hauled too much hay and chased too many feeder pigs to even call it work. As the semester progressed I was moved up to the front line to flip toast, and that’s where my education really began. I had to face people, rather than dishes. The boss said I didn’t turn to look at customers all night. I just kept flipping that Texas Toast. In another few weeks I was moved to the deep fryers and given the responsibility for baking potatoes. That took a mite more planning and figuring. Week-by-week I was also getting more used to being in the public eye, even if it was mostly the back of my head they saw.
Though I was full-grown by most accounts, I was still a bashful bumpkin fresh off the farm. Some two years building hog houses and digging ditches had done little to hone my social skills.
I didn’t want to deal with people. But, John Royal would have none of that. By the new year I was made a closing manager and given keys to the restaurant. I had people to supervise, ensuring they filled all the ketchup bottles and salt and pepper shakers before they clocked out..
Moreover, I was soon moved to the grill, tasked not only with cooking, but talking to every customer who came down the line — and serving them their steaks. It took me months to get over being scared to death.
By the summer of 1969 I was comfortable visiting with customers about their steaks, pouring coffee and generally “working the room.” I may have even become a mite bossy with the bus girls, one of whom I eventually married. She said they were all scared of me. Actually, they were scared to leave the ketchup bottles half-full and the salt and pepper shakers empty.
I remained an assistant manager at Bonanza until a few weeks before setting off for U.S. Air Force basic training. I took those weeks to again work for Rex Price, hoping to tone up the muscles college days had diminished.
With my departure from Bonanza — coinciding closely with marriage to my South Dakota bride and starting a stint in the Air Force — I reckon I began what might be termed School of Life graduate studies, and I’m still working on that degree.
In retrospect, though, I’ve no doubt most everything I’ve done in the past 50 years is grounded in part by what I learned in those first four distinct terms in the School of Life — that my “higher education” did not begin the day I started college.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
