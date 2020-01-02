Nellie Ann Podolski, Marshfield, was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Escanaba, Michigan, to Frank and Evelyn (Sword) Brotherton. She departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in her home at the age of 82.
Nellie retired as a sales representative for an international business forms and accounting firm. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Joe Podolski, Dana Point, California, Judy Barratta, Wenatchee, Washington, Jean Marie Christian, Laguna Hills, California, Jeff Podolski, Belgium, Jennifer Meyer, Marshfield, and Jackie Dotson, Berryville, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
At this time there are no services scheduled. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.