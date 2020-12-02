Naomi Lee Salmons, 81, Fulton, MO, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Columbia, MO.
Naomi was born on December 18, 1938 in Marshfield, MO the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Speaker) Davis who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Niangua High School in1955; after graduation, she moved to Kansas City, MO and went to work for Hallmark Card Co, then Research Hospital & Med Center until 1970. She bought the Davis Café from her mother, Mary Davis in 1973. In 1976 she married Glenn Salmons, sold the restaurant in Marshfield and moved to Fulton Missouri, he preceded her in death in 2004. At the age of 50, Naomi attended Columbia School of Nursing, graduating with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1992. She worked at Fulton Sate Hospital as a nurse educator until her retirement in 2004.
Survivors include: one son, Jay Bradley Barber; one daughter, Marisa Barber; one brother, John Davis (Vickie); three sisters, Alice Garton, Sue Hendrix and Lenora Hyder (Rick); seven step-children, Vickie Salmons, Debi Rendon, Mike Salmons (Amy), Greg Salmons (Debbie), Donna Hendrickson, Mike Barber and Linda Williams (Doug); six grandchildren, Jamie Barber (Sarah), Krystal Kilgore (Ricky), Kyle Barber, Mackenzie Barber, Ryan Salmons (Natasha), Morgan Williams (Breckin); her two “other” children, Cheryl Landers and Jaylene George (Jim); seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, June Breeden, Dorothy Barber, Peggy Rambo and one brother, Danny Joe Davis.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Debo Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Callaway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Donor’s Choice, c/o Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St, Fulton, MO 65251.
Online condolences may be made at www.debofuneralhome.com
