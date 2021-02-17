Michael Warren Henderson, 52, Marshfield, Missouri was born September 7, 1968 to Jerry and Linda (Brown) Henderson in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life for his Heavenly home February 13, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Brown; Grandma and Grandpa Henderson; aunts and uncles.
Michael is survived by his loving parents, Jerry and Linda Henderson, Marshfield, Missouri; aunt and uncle, Shirley and James Davis, Marshfield, Missouri; aunt Faye Henderson, Marshfield, Missouri; aunt and uncle, Shirley and Jay Alexander, Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces, Emily and Ellie Whitehurst, Marshfield, Missouri; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends. Michael is also survived by his labs, Jake and Missy.
He was a graduate of Marshfield High School 1986. Michael attended Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri. He went to work for Boeing Airlines, St. Louis, Missouri after his college graduation and worked for the company for nearly 30 years. Boeing sent Michael to Webster University where he received his Master’s Degree. Michael was very musically inclined and sang with the Missouri State University Choir. He was offered a full music scholarship to attend MSU. Once he settled in the St. Louis area, Michael taught line dancing at a local community center. Michael was a gentle, kind man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Michael Warren Henderson will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow the service in Black Oak Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Day Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Black Oak Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
