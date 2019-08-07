SPRINGFIELD — Rogersville residents and business owners are urged to attend an Aug. 13 public meeting to learn more about plans to improve safety at three intersections along U.S. Route 60 on the east side of the Webster County community, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
The intersection upgrades are planned for the Route 60 intersections with Chicory Road/Industry Road, White Oak Road/Peck Hollow Road and Business Route 60/Center Street.
The public meeting is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rogersville City Hall, 211 East Center St. Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting. No formal presentation is planned.
Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can find the same exhibits and make comments by visiting an online meeting at www.modot.org/southwest . The online meeting will be available starting Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13, prior to the in-person meeting.
The work on the three intersections will take place in 2020.
Webster County, MoDOT's Multimodal Division, BNSF Railway and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMOG) are currently conducting a safety study of the U.S. Route 60 highway and rail corridor. MoDOT is following the progress of that study and is encouraged by the identification and development of future safety improvements to the corridor. However, the Rogersville intersection projects are improvements that will be made next year to address crashes that are occurring in this area.
