Mary Lou Marlin, Conway, was born August 21, 1936 in Webster County, MO to Oren and Minnie (Ragsdale) Grigsby. She departed this life on March 2, 2021 in Webco Manor, Marshfield, at the age of 84.
She grew up in the Niangua community and graduated from Niangua High School.
Mary Lou married Robert Marlin on October 20, 1956. To this union, three children were born. Mary Lou was a beloved mother. She could often be found helping on the farm. She enjoyed watching birds, and loved dogs. She was a member of Green Mountain Baptist Church.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Robert, of the home; two children, Roger Marlin (Dana), Conway, and Karen Gorden (Brian), Conway; and two grandchildren, Ben Marlin and Ira Cole Marlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sally Marlin; her siblings, Alvin Grigsby, Alene Letterman, Vivian Marlin and an infant brother.
Graveside services for Mary Lou Marlin will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Marlin Cemetery. Friends may visit at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. at their convenience.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Marlin Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
