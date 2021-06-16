Mary Helen (Jones) Harman, 84, Marshfield, Missouri was born in Carter, Arkansas to Ervin William and Fanny (Hillhouse) Jones on January 15, 1937 and departed this life for her Heavenly Home on June 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Fanny Jones; her husband, Laurence (Larry) Harman; two granddaughters, Brandy Lynn Self and Melissa Dawn (Postel) Gregory; one grandson, Timothy John Harman; one brother, James Jones; and three sisters, Madge Moses, Hazel Hand and Iva McGee.
Mary is survived by her children; five daughters, Nella (Kenny) Jones, Marshfield, Missouri, Roxann (Bill) Kays, Niangua, Missouri, Carol (William) Self, Gering, Nebraska, Gloria (Andy) Cologna, Marshfield, Missouri and Barbara (Paul) Bartlett, Clark, Nebraska; three sons, Bill McGee Jr., Roanoke, Virginia, James L. Harman, Marshfield, Missouri and Robert W. Harman, Marshfield, Missouri; twenty three grandchildren, Christy Davenport (Heath), Tracie Jeter (Joe), Jessica Turpin (Patrick), Robert Blumer, Shannon Blumer, Shane Blumer, Virginia Mendoza, Michael McGee (Karis), Brenda Waller (Beau), Bridget Grier (James), Craig Postel (Autumn), Amanda Harman, Austin Harman, David Snyder, Anthony Snyder (Amy), Matthew Harman, Nathaniel Harman and Daniel Harman, Brad Kays, Chris Kays, Amanda Hall, Michael Cologna and Emily Cologna; twenty-nine great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews family and friends.
Mary loved her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Mary Helen Harman will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Society or to The Marshfield Schools Backpack Program. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
