Martin Curtis Marquis, Marshfield, was born May 25, 1961, in Carmel, California, to Chester and Billie Jo (Paul) Marquis. He passed away on May 30, 2020, in his home at the age of 59.
Martin had worked as a dump truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chet Martin Marquis; and his father.
Martin is survived by his mother, Billie Jo Marquis, Marshfield, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Well, 720 E. Norton Road, Springfield, Missouri. Burial will be in the Kimberling City area. Services are under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc.
