Marsha Ann Kammerer, Marshfield, was born June 28, 1946 to Bryan and Sylvia (Lowery) Buck. She departed this life on April 24, 2021 in her home at the age of 74.
Marsha loved to cook, which led her to be a cook for many different establishments. The kitchen was her favorite place to be.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Kenna.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of the home; three children, Bryan Kammerer, Strafford, Angela Bettlach, Springfield, and Geoffrey Kammerer, Marshfield; her siblings, Eugene Buck (Vera), Mountain Home, AR, Sandy Vangorder, Melburn, FL, and Ronnie Buck, Mountain Home, AR; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
