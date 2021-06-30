It’s been a busy week for Webster County’s Chelsey James as the singer announced a new single, a 2021 concert tour and took the stage ahead of Sammy Kershaw at the Friday, June 25 Baker-Spain Stampede.
“I’m nervous because this is one of the biggest shows I’ve ever played… opening for Sammy Kershaw is a pretty big deal,” James said just before the show. “It was back in January when we booked this so I can’t believe it’s already here… we’ve been so excited for this opportunity and I think it’s just the beginning of some really big things for us coming up.”
With a week of traction behind her new self-written song, “Must’ve Been Drunk” she was eager to share it with a live audience. The tagline of the single claims “I must’ve been drunk when I fell in love with you.” According to James, it explores the feelings behind regretting a relationship and realizing how awful the person truly was.
“We’ll be playing it at all the shows from here on out. It’s a breakup song but it’s not the sad, depressing country breakup song you always hear,” James explained. “It’s like when you look back at a relationship and go… What in the world was I thinking? I had to be drunk to date you.”
Fans can catch a live performance of the single during her tour titled Kiss My Glass, coined after a phrase in the song. Dates include Missouri shows through the month of October, including Webster County stops for Marshfield’s Independence Day Parade July 3 and the Seymour Lion’s Club July 24. The tour will loop back around in September with stops at the Seymour Apple Festival September 10 and Marshfield’s Harvest Days September 18.
“We’re excited to play the parade,” James smiled. “Feel free to come up and chat with us after the show… we’ll be there at the merch table and I would love to see and talk to whoever wants to meet us.”
As the wheels continue to turn for the country singers career, she said she’s excited to have so many stops for her first tour right here in the community.
“We’ve got tour dates posted – it’s all on my website and on social media so people can find it easily,” she added. “Come see us!”
For more on her new single or upcoming tour, search Chelsey James on Facebook or Spotify.
(0) comments
