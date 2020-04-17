Last week, the announcement we have all been waiting for came. Our kids will not be going back to school for this school year.
Many of us expected this announcement, but it didn't make it any easier to accept when it finally came. Some of my friends cried for days, while others did a virtual cheers to their sisters in homeschooling and finished the bottle of wine in preparation for what is sure to be the longest summer ever.
At my house we weren’t too fazed. My oldest felt like he had won the lottery while my five year old just added this to his ongoing list entitled "because coronavirus." I feel like overall we handled it in stride. That is, until Easter Sunday.
On Sunday, much to our surprise, my middle child's teacher showed up with an Easter basket full of learning fun. The delivery made me stop and really think about what my kids lost with the school year being called off short.
This whole time I've been focused on how much of an inconvenience it is for me. How now I have to teach them, rearrange my work schedule, take away from my time. It didn’t occur to me how they might be suffering at this loss, and their teachers, too.
I'm not a teacher by profession because, quite honestly I'm not that patient and I don't really like kids. The thought of spending all day with children makes me panic. But teachers chose their profession because somewhere in them there is a passion and joy that comes from watching our babies grow and learn. They spend the summer planning their curriculum. They spend their money buying the things the school can't afford so that they can make their classroom what they want. They spend nights worrying about our kids, crying for our kids and loving ours kids like we do. They spend as much time, or more, with our kids than we do.
This week, not only were their jobs ended abruptly, but also, their kids were taken away. Imagine how you’d feel if your kids were taken away today and you wouldn't see them again except for in passing. That's what our teachers are going through the last few weeks, and here I’ve been all flippant and complaining that I have to do their job.
Easter Sunday offered a little wake-up call to how I've been so consumed on how this affects me that I haven't stopped to think how my kids, their teachers and their friends are handling this.
To my teacher friends, and to the teachers I don’t know, I'm thinking about you. I’m sending love and positive energy and some healing your way. I hope you heal from this; I hope you know how much your loved by our kids.
