I've always loved the idea of homeschooling my kids. I even consider it every year for my middle child; he has certain special needs that I always worry about at the start of each new year. But I never actually thought I’d be the one teaching all three of my kids. I only ever imagined myself teaching the one. Yet, thanks to COVID-19, here we are.
I, like countless other parents, find myself filling a vital role in my children’s education this week, and I couldn’t be more terrified. It’s not that I don’t think I'm capable; it's that I really don’t want to.
First of all, I work, part time, from home. Now that I’ve had to close my store to encourage social distancing and encourage people to stay home, I’m working full time from home. My plate is full, and I’m not even sure how I’m going to fit in all my work, let alone school work for three kids.
Second, my kids, like most siblings, are in different grades, each with its own learning requirements, educational tools and level of activity. My oldest could be sent to his room and do his work completely (almost) online, while my youngest, who is in kindergarten, is still very much hands on. It’s not like I can sit them all down at the table and say Tyson you do this, Slate you work on that and Rocky you read that story. They literally all need different directions, different types of help and different levels of help. I’m not prepared for, nor cut out to, spend that much time teaching my kids. I love them, but trust me when I say some nights with homework end in tears (for both of us). The thought of spending all day trying to help them learn makes me scared of what my relationship with my kids will be like when this is over.
I have a message for parents like me: Do not shame yourself for not being prepared for this. Do not put yourself down if you aren’t good at this. Do not let the Facebook-perfect images knock you down a notch. We are all created differently and for good reason. So, you do what you can. Read a story, look over the math, take a minute to make sure they are being productive (and not wasting an entire roll of toilet paper in your bathroom), and, most importantly, don’t be too hard on yourself. We will all get through this. For some, it may be the wake-up call they needed to pull the trigger and homeschool indefinitely, but for some of us, it’s going to be hell. And that’s OK, because we can only do our best.
In the mean time, I’ll be contacting each of my kids' teachers to find out their favorite wine and chocolate. Because the amount they do for our kiddos nine hours (and I know some give way more) each day, will never again be underestimated. Good luck, my friends; may the odds be ever in your favor.
