My husband celebrated his 37th (I think — I mean, who counts them after 21?) birthday this weekend.
He had been grumpy all week because his birthday was Saturday and we had so many things we had to do. All three of our boys had a basketball game, and two of them had two games. This meant we spent from 8-11 a.m. at the gym watching five basketball games. Then, we had a wedding to attend in Springfield, which meant home from the gym, a couple hours to feed the kids and shower, and then off to Springfield for the wedding.
There wasn’t a lot of “Michael” time scheduled in, let alone “celebration” time. I felt like he was struggling and did my best to try and make his day special. But by Saturday night I felt defeated. It seemed like no matter what I did he was still not happy. Our night, his birthday, ended with me in tears and he could not understand why.
You see, we are pretty much polar opposites on the communication scale. I’m a “talk about everything, let me explain it 14 different ways, analyze it 24 times, and make sure we’ve beaten the dead horse until it’s bloody, bruised and beyond recognition” type. My husband, on the other hand, is more of a “everything’s fine, head down, stay in your own lane, what is there to talk about” type. If you can imagine, we sometimes don’t communicate well.
I had been listening to him all week talk about “how much we had to do” on Saturday, and was hearing “I don’t want to do any of this.” He didn’t realize I was receiving his communication negatively. The positive part of me was struggling, because I just wanted to make his day the best I could while still fitting in our commitments.
The point to all this? Marriage is hard. Communication is harder.
I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “communication is key.” Communication isn’t key, it’s the key. And it’s important in every aspect of our lives. The way we speak and the way our words are received are crucial to our relationships with our significant others, our kids, our friends, our coworkers, people at Walmart, etc. When there is conflict, my guess is that 99% of the time, it’s a problem with communication.
My husband and I struggled Saturday because we were not communicating well. We could have just gone to bed with me crying and him confused, but he wouldn’t leave it at that. And that is why we work. Because taking the time to let the other person cry it out, and then talk it out, is important. Walking away before the error in communication has been corrected allows relationships (of all kinds) to start to unravel.
I challenge you this week to think about how you are communicating. Is the message you are trying to send being received in the way you intend? How can we improve our communication so that all of our interactions are received in the way we intend?
