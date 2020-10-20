Linda Sue Claxton, 69, was born November 6, 1950 in Joplin, MO to George and Bessie Ligon. She passed away October 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
She married Russell Lee Claxton November 25, 1966. They were married 52 years until his death. They loved and raised three sons, Toby (Shelley), Terry, and Tommy Claxton; one daughter Teresa (Steven) Menter, living in Seymour for most of their lives. They were blessed with 6 grandchildren; Meagan, Aleshia, Gage, Tristan, Haven and Justice; she has two sisters, Georgia Cantrell and Charlotte Rippee; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ligon; brothers-in-law John Claxton and Ed Mitchell; and lifelong friend DJ Chastain.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell Claxton; brother, Roy Ligon; sister Margie Mitchell; and brother-in-law Wayne Rippee.
Linda’s greatest joy in life was her family. Linda blessed everyone with her sense of humor and good nature. Surrounded by her husband, siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews brought Linda her greatest pleasure. Her genuine enjoyment of life will forever be remembered by those who loved her.
Friends and family may visit Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Interment will be in Seymour Masonic Cemetery at a later date.
