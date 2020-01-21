Linda Kay Plunkett, 77, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Jan. 17, 1943, to William “Bill” and Lena (Muse) Cleir in Marshfield, Missouri, and departed this life for her heavenly home Jan. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Paul Cleir; and sister, Maryann McVay.
Kay is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Lisa Martin; son, Jeffrey Plunkett; two grandchildren, Jessica Lawson (Jimmy) and Jason Martin; one great-grandson, Tucker Lawson; sister-in-law, Phoebe Cleir; special sister/friends, Judy and Ellis Young, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kay touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Linda Kay Plunkett will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with burial in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon’s International or for classmate Donna Thomas (made payable to Judy Young) and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
