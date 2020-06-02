Linda G. Hensley, 65, Marshfield, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Marshfield.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Lipscomb and Gladys Young, and by several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Burial will be at a later date in Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
