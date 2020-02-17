Linda has gone home to the Lord. Proceeded in death by her parents, Eual Buttram and Helen Buttram. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Elder Spell; husband Ray Spell; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and an extensive family.
A member of Mission Home Baptist Church, she was a lifelong resident of Marshfield and a graduate of Marshfield High. A celebration of her life will be held on Feb. 22, 3 p.m., at Mission Home Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Julie and Ray Spell, 199 Pleasant Prairie Road, #34, Marshfield, MO 65706.
