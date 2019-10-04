To the editor:
Energy does not have weight. The Earth has absorbed solar energy from eons. Since first measured, it still spins every 24 hours and part of a second. If sunlight had weight, it would slow the Earth’s spin caused by the moon.
Another proof that energy can’t have weight is walking through the atmosphere. At least 13 different forms of energy are in the atmosphere. The ones I remember are solar, wind, sound, chemical combustion, heat from life forms, mechanical, electrical and magnetism or gravity (caused by the moon). If all these energies had weight, one couldn’t wade through the atmosphere.
Just another science faux pas.
Butch Hyde
Marshfield
To the editor:
My life began when I was born near Fair Grove, Missouri. The country doctor handed me to my 16-year-old sister, and she dressed me in her doll clothes.
I had one sister, Marjorie, and three brothers, Billy, Hobart and Safford. Mother said they wouldn’t let me sleep. You had good times and bad times on the farm, but we always knew we were loved. We appreciated what we had, and thanked God for it.
Before long spring and summer will be over and leaves will be turning. Squirrels will be gathering nuts for winter, and the other animals will be getting their winter coats, just as we will be getting our homes ready for winter.
One season begins and you turn around and it’s time for the change. This is the way our life goes.
We need to thank God for eery day he gives us.
Carol Larimore
Marshfield
